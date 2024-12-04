Chatsworth man tried to register fictional characters to vote in November election, DA says

The Brief Bruce Boyer of Chatsworth has been charged with four counts of perjury. Ventura County officials said Boyer tried to submit four fake voter registration forms in the weeks leading up to the November election. Boyer tried to register four fictional characters to vote, according to the Ventura County DA's Office.



A Chatsworth man was charged with perjury for allegedly trying to register four fictional characters to vote, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Bruce Boyer is facing four felony counts of perjury.

According to the Ventura County DA's Office, Boyer submitted four fake voter registration forms to the County Registrar's office in the week leading up to the Nov. 5 election.

Boyer tried to register "various fictitious characters to vote," according to the DA's office, but what characters they were remains unclear. All California voter registration forms require applicants to sign under penalty of perjury, attesting that the information on the form is accurate.

Boyer made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 17, 2025.