3 dead after news helicopter crashes in Chatsworth

The Brief Three people died when a helicopter crashed in the LA neighborhood of Chatsworth. NBC4 confirmed the helicopter belonged to their station. The crash happened about a block away from the scene of a deadly bus crash.



Three people have died after a helicopter crashed in Chatsworth.

What we know:

Firefighters and paramedics responded to 9151 Mason Ave., near Nordhoff Street, just before 7 p.m.

According to the LA Fire Department, three people were determined dead on scene. One person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Fire officials said one of the victims was a pedestrian on the street.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the helicopter was from a television station. NBC4 said they lost contact with their air crew around 7 p.m. and by 8:55 p.m. they confirmed on air that the helicopter belonged to their station.

A witness at the scene said the helicopter was swaying before it crashed. "Immediately after that it was a cloud of smoke," stated Allyona Sevanesian.

The helicopter went down between two commercial buildings, igniting on fire instantly. That fire spread to four nearby vehicles and two storage containers.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The NTSB and FAA will be handling the investigation.

Deadly bus crash occurs a block away

Local perspective:

The scene is about a block or so away from the scene of a deadly Metro bus crash that happened earlier in the evening.

In that crash, an SUV collided with a Metro bus that was traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street near De Soto Avenue. Three people died, and another six were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Several news helicopters and ground crews were in the area to cover the bus crash.