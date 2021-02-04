Chase suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in LA

A police chase suspect is in custody after leading officers on an hours-long standoff in Los Angeles Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department began chasing a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on Archwood Street in Los Angeles a little before 5:30 p.m.

As the driver refused to stop for LAPD, a chase ensued. At the tail end of the chase, the suspect drove through the fence and got stuck in a grassy area near a different fence in the Woodland Hills area.

Despite not being able to move, the driver has refused to get out of the car, prompting a lengthy standoff.

The suspect was eventually placed in custody, authorities confirmed to FOX 11.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

