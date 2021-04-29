LIVE: Tracking LA Chargers picks in 2021 NFL Draft

article

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to build off an already-exciting roster.

The Bolts found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert last season and the defense features two superstars in pass rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, who missed all of 2020 due to knee surgery.

The Chargers also brought in former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as the team's head coach. Staley is credited by many as the mastermind behind the dominant Rams defense, a unit that allowed the lowest number of regular-season points and gave up the least number of yards in 2020.

Below is the updated list of Los Angeles Chargers picks:

CHARGERS DRAFT PICKS

First round, 13th overall - First-round picks are announced Thursday, April 29 after 5 p.m. PT

Second round, 47th overall - Second and third-round picks are announced Friday, April 30.

Third round, 77th overall - Second and third-round picks are announced Friday, April 30.

Third round, 97th overall - Second and third-round picks are announced Friday, April 30.

Fourth round, 118th overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

Fifth round, 159th overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

Sixth round, 185th overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

Sixth round, 194th overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

Seventh round, 241st overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

NFL DRAFT (TOP 15)

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston via Miami)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco via Miami)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots