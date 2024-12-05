Chaffey College students embrace "Pet Your Stress Away Day" amidst finals season

The Brief Chaffey College offered a "Pet your Stress Away Day" where students could interact with animals like pigs, goats, and dogs as a means to alleviate stress during finals month. Freshman Caitlyn Lopez discussed the overwhelming nature of stress while another student found relief by manipulating Sculpey clay. Sal and Angelica Manzo from a local Wellness Ranch provided the animals, aiming to use animal therapy as a tool for suicide prevention among emergency service workers and students.



It's not every day you get to cozy up to a pig, but this was the day! For students at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, it was "Pet your Stress Away Day," a mental health break during finals month.

Freshman Caitlyn Lopez, who wants to be a nurse, says of the stress, "It's a lot like getting overwhelmed overall. You're just making sure that you study and get all that information in."

Some students have their own ways to deal with stress. One uses putty.

"It's basically Sculpey clay," he said.

He rolls it around in his hand, and, he says, the stress is reduced.

But dogs, goats, and pigs like Daisy, Lili, and Rosey? According to those on the scene, the critters might make you smile and cause your endorphins to start flowing. The stress, they say, starts dissipating, and the chemicals in our bodies start reacting.

For Adrian Gomez, a few moments with these critters was relaxing. Says the Chaffey freshman, "Finals have been on my mind all week. It's the only thing I think about."

Sal Manzo and his wife, Angelica, brought some of the critters from their Wellness Ranch in Rancho Cucamonga, where animals provide therapy.

He's an LA City firefighter and has used the animals in some very significant ways.

"We're really reaching out to police, fire, veterans, because suicide prevention is kind of our biggest thing. So Angelica, working for several school districts as a therapist, and me with my job in LA, we see suicide getting even younger and younger," Manzo said.

...and certainly among college-aged students. So, according to the students, bringing goats, pigs, and therapy dogs to their local college to de-stress during finals month is helpful!