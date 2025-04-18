Escaped California inmate captured in Mexico

article

The Brief Cesar Hernandez was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico on April 17, a week after he was involved in a shooting that claimed the life of a Mexican officer. Hernandez escaped custody from Kern County on Dec. 2, 2024.



An escaped inmate, accused of killing an officer, has been arrested in Mexico, US Marshals Service announced Friday.

Cesar Hernandez was arrested in east Tijuana on April 17 by members of Mexico’s State Investigation Agency.

Officials say Hernandez shot and killed Mexico police commander Abigail Esparza Reyes during an arrest attempt on April 9 in Tijuana.

The backstory:

Hernandez escaped from custody on Dec. 2, 2024 shortly after arriving at the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department said officials were transporting Hernandez to a court appearance when he jumped out of the van and fled.

He was housed at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano before his escape.

Hernandez arrived in Kern County from Los Angeles County on June 27, 2019. He was sentenced to 80 years to life with the possibility of parole (25 years for first-degree murder, a sentence doubled because it was a second strike; discharging a firearm during the crime and five years for a prior offense).