Pedestrian killed in crash with school bus in Cerritos

article

An innocent pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Cerritos on Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards. Deputies said the bus was turning onto Norwalk when a car ran a red light. That's when the bus and the car collided.

The crash sent the car onto the sidewalk, hitting one person who died at the scene, deputies said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

SUGGESTED: Man escapes hospital after leading police chase that ended with innocent driver killed

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there were no passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash. Both drivers' conditions were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.