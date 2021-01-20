Celebrities in attendance for inauguration of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Celebrities are taking part in the historic day in D.C. with Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and more descending on the District for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Lopez and Lady Gaga are both performing as part of the list of scheduled events.

Alex Rodriguez, the husband of Jennifer Lopez, is also in D.C. for the inauguration.

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez arrives at the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to sing during a musical performance. (Photo by Expand

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also posted photos in D.C. ahead of the inauguration.

Photo: @chrissyteigen on Instagram

Rosario Dawson was also seen at the inauguration with Sen. Cory Booker.