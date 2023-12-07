Celebrate the holidays at Knott's Merry Farm

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Knott's Merry Farm!

The theme park has transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland for the holidays, featuring festive lights and decorations and offering new entertainment for visitors to celebrate the beloved season.

In addition to the lineup of performances like Snoopy's Night Before Christmas and A Calico Christmas Carol, the celebration wouldn't be complete without some festive food! Indulge in everything from Red Velvet Churros stuffed with peppermint bark cream cheese to the crispy breaded Turkey Ball filled with seasoned stuffing and cranberry sauce.

For those looking to get their hands on some arts and crafts, the Knott's Christmas Crafts Village returns with dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts including chainsaw wood carvings and glassblowing.

Knott's Merry Farm runs through Jan. 7. For more information, tap or click here.