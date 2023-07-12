Expand / Collapse search

Ceiling collapse in Virginia family’s dining room captured on video

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Virginia family discusses viral dining room ceiling collapse

A northern Virginia family is surprised by the response on social media after a video showing their ceiling collapse went viral on TikTok. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more from the Springfield home where it happened.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A Virginia family watched in shock as their dining room ceiling collapsed in front of their eyes.

The scene unfolded July 7 at a home in Springfield.

Video captured by Micah J. Porter’s son shows the dramatic moment large pieces of drywall fell to the floor covering their table and chairs with dust and debris.

Porter said his son noticed a crack in the ceiling that morning. By the afternoon the crack had grown.

Porter said his son set up his phone to capture video in case it fell.

