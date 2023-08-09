CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman attacks taco vendors in Watts

Video shows a taco vendor in Watts being violently attacked Sunday by a woman who allegedly refused to pay for her food

According to the taco vendor, the woman refused to pay after ordering her tacos.

When they confronted her, that's when she turned violent, they said.

Video shows the woman hitting one of the workers repeatedly before throwing a sign at another worker.

The vendors say they plan to press charges.

The woman's identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.