CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars hit Studio City boutique

Just days before Christmas, a Studio City boutique is hit by burglars and it's all caught on security video.

The break-in happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m. at Magpi located on Ventura Boulevard.

The store is often stocked with unique items, many of which are made by local artists.

The thieves got away with handcrafted jewelry, art, as well as high-end shoes and clothing by smashing through a window.

The owner called this "a huge loss" and hopes someone will recognize the thieves before they strike again.