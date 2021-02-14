Cathedral, Hollywood Church to mark World Marriage Day at Sunday masses

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will offer a blessing to married couples during the World Marriage Day Mass he will celebrate in English at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 10 a.m. Sunday.

A Mass in Spanish will be celebrated at noon by Rev. Brian Nunes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be limited in-person attendance at the cathedral in downtown Los Angeles. The Masses will be streamed on Facebook.

In prior years, the Cathedral has invited couples celebrating important anniversary milestones (50, 30, 25 years of matrimony) and their families to the special Mass. During the Mass, the couples have renewed their vows and received a commemorative certificate for their testimony of love.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the certificate ceremony and registration of milestone anniversaries has been adjusted to a general blessing for all couples watching remotely and for those attending in person.

Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Hollywood will commemorate World Marriage Day during outdoor Masses at 10:30 a.m. in English, and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Both Masses will be celebrated by Rev. Juan Ochoa.

The liturgy will incorporate prayers and blessings to strengthen the couples' marriage and their relationship with one another and with God.

"Even in the middle of this pandemic conjugal love needs to be cherished, strengthened, and blessed,'' Ochoa said.

The Masses will be livestreamed on Youtube and Facebook.

World Marriage Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of February and is the culmination of the National Marriage Week which under the theme "To have, to hold, to honor,'' is viewed by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as "an opportunity to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family.''

During the week and throughout February, the faithful are encouraged to pray a Rosary for couples and families.

