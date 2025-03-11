Cat survives Palisades Fire, reunited with family after surviving 2 months in the rubble

article

The Brief A cat who survived the Palisades Fire recently reunited with her family. Aggie the cat was missing in the rubble for two months. After a few blood transfusions, Aggie is expected to return home on Thursday.



After two months lost in the rubble of the Palisades Fire, a family who lost their home has been reunited with their beloved pet cat. The cat, who was found only recently, is expected to go home this week.

Cat missing in Palisades Fire

What we know:

Aggie, the five-year-old Maine coon cat, was separated from Katherine Kiefer and her family when their home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire in January.

Aggie was injured in the fire. Her fur was burned and matted, and she was malnourished, but she still survived.

Cat found after months

On Friday, exactly two months after the Palisades Fire started, an animal control officer found Aggie very weak, close to what was her home on Bestor Boulevard.

SUGGESTED: Steve Carell announces free prom tickets for Pasadena high school students

After West LA Animal Shelter scanned Aggie’s microchip, they called Kiefer, and the two had their long-awaited reunion.

What they're saying:

Kiefer said before Aggie had been found, she had had "horrible dreams about how she was trying to survive."

Now, she says she feels lucky to be reunited with her beloved pet.

"I didn’t think I’d ever see her again," Kiefer said. "There’s just such a connection, it’s sort of like you have with your children. She really means, I don’t want to say ‘everything,’ but that’s the only word that comes to mind."

Road to recovery

What's next:

Aggie is still recovering in the hospital after multiple blood transfusions. She is expected to go home with the Kiefers to their rental home on Thursday.

"I just didn’t think I’d ever really get past losing her," Kiefer said. "That cat really has nine lives… Just don’t give up hope. Don’t underestimate cats."