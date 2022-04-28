Mountain lion attack on cat thwarted by Apple Valley homeowner

Authorities are reminding homeowners to take precautions after a mountain lion reportedly tried to attack a cat in Apple Valley.

According to police, it happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Tamiani Road.

The homeowner told police the mountain lion tried to attack their cat. The mountain lion was not located, officials said.

Authorities provided the following safety tips:

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike, or jog at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

All sightings are asked to be reported to Apple Valley Animal Shelter at (760) 240-7555 during normal business hours or after-hours emergency at (760) 961-6001.

