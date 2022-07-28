Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA

A Carson pastor accused of shooting his son-in-law - a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - during an alleged dispute at a Harbor City home will not be charged with a crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

In a statement, the DA said evidence and witness statements led to the decision to decline charges on Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church.

"We are still investigating whether other parties involved may have engaged in conduct that may lead to criminal charges being filed," the DA's office said.

Mueller was the suspected gunman involved in an alleged fight between family members in Harbor City. Authorities said Mueller shot his son-in-law, a LASD deputy who was off duty at the time, after an alleged argument.

Neighbors told FOX 11 the deputy and his wife are separated, with the wife and their son living with her parents. A loud argument between Mueller and his son-in-law led to a physical fight, and then allegedly followed by a shooting at the pastor's home, FOX 11 was told from the scene.

"I believe he was trying to defend his family," said Tom Houston, one of Mueller's neighbors.

Houston described Mueller as a "very nice guy."