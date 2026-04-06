Lockdown lifted at Carson High School

Carson High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Monday.

What we know:

In a social media post, the sheriff's department said the school was placed on lockdown due to an ongoing investigation.

"Carson High School is currently on lockdown pending an ongoing investigation. All students are safe and accounted for. Out of an abundance of caution, we are working closely with our school and law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of everyone on campus."

The lockdown was lifted by 12:30 p.m. after investigators confirmed a swatting call.