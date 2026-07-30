Cars damaged after early morning fire at Valencia dealership
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway after a fire broke out at a Ford dealership in Valencia early Thursday morning, fire officials said.
What we know:
Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received a call regarding a commercial building fire at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The blaze broke out at a dealership in the 23000 block of Creekside Road, near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.
During firefighting efforts, the initial first-alarm response was upgraded to a second-alarm response.
All of the damaged vehicles were parked in the service department area and no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This report is based on official statements from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.