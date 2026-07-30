Cars damaged after early morning fire at Valencia dealership

The Brief A second-alarm commercial building fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. Thursday at a Ford dealership in the 23000 block of Creekside Road in Valencia. No injuries were reported The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Cleanup efforts were underway after a fire broke out at a Ford dealership in Valencia early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received a call regarding a commercial building fire at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The blaze broke out at a dealership in the 23000 block of Creekside Road, near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.

During firefighting efforts, the initial first-alarm response was upgraded to a second-alarm response.

All of the damaged vehicles were parked in the service department area and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.