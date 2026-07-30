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Cars damaged after early morning fire at Valencia dealership

By
Cars and Trucks
Published July 30, 2026 9:17 AM PDT
Published July 30, 2026 9:17 AM PDT
Cars damaged in fire at Valencia dealership
Cars damaged in fire at Valencia dealership

Cars damaged in fire at Valencia dealership

Cleanup efforts were underway after a fire erupted at a car dealership in Valencia. 

The Brief

    • A second-alarm commercial building fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. Thursday at a Ford dealership in the 23000 block of Creekside Road in Valencia.
    • No injuries were reported
    • The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway after a fire broke out at a Ford dealership in Valencia early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received a call regarding a commercial building fire at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The blaze broke out at a dealership in the 23000 block of Creekside Road, near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.

During firefighting efforts, the initial first-alarm response was upgraded to a second-alarm response. 

All of the damaged vehicles were parked in the service department area and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This report is based on official statements from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Cars and TrucksSanta Clarita