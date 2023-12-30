Carnival worker arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children

article

San Bernardino Police arrested a carnival worker this week for allegedly assaulting multiple children over the last seven years.

James Donnelly was arrested at a Southern California fairground while setting up for a New Year's celebration, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

According to police, investigators started looking into reports of Donnelly's alleged assaults back in October, when a victim reported that they'd been assaulted. During their investigation, officers said they discovered two more victims — a male and female — who'd reported Donnelly had assaulted them.

Police said the victims were about 10 years old when the sexual abuse began.

Investigators said that through his travels as a carnival worker, Donnelly met women who lived nearby and stayed with them. Using these relationships, police said, allowed Donnelly access to the children.

Police said Donnelly had worked for traveling carnivals for the past three decades, traveling in California, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Colorado. Because of Donnelly's travels across the region, San Bernardino investigators are searching for other potential victims. Anyone with information about such crimes is asked to contact investigators at madrigal_ap@sbcity.org or 909-384-5631.