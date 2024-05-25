Carnival cruise ship rescues 25 people off Pacific Coast

article

A Carnival cruise ship rescued 25 people stranded on a small boat off the coast of Mexico Saturday.

Carnival's Radiance ship left from on Friday, headed toward Ensenada, Mexico. On Saturday, the crew got a call from the U.S. Coast Guard about the stranded ship.

The cruise ship rerouted, found the stranded vessel, and was able to rescue everyone on board, including three children.

SUGGESTED:

A photo shared by the cruise line showed the travelers on what appeared to be a Jon boat, being rescued by the Radiance.

The crew gave the group food water and medical assistance, before meeting with and handing the group off to the Coast Guard.

The Radiance then continued on its route.