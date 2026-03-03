Spring blooms early at Carlsbad Flower Fields for 2026 season

The Brief The Flower Fields in Carlsbad are open from March 1–May 10 for the 2026 season. Peak colors are expected in April. Tickets must be purchased online.



Carlsbad Ranch, home to one of the largest flower fields, is now open for the season.

What we know:

The family-run farm in San Diego County has cultivated 55 acres of vibrant flowers for over 60 years.

As of March 3, 14 of the 20 acres are already in bloom, with peak colors expected in early April. It takes six months to grow the stunning displays.

The season runs through May 10, 2026.

How much does it cost?

General admission tickets start at $27 for adults, $17 for children ages 3-10, and $25 for seniors and military members. Weekday specials are also available. The website states no tickets will be sold onsite and must be purchased online.

Please note, pets and Emotional Support Animals are not allowed.

Click here for tickets and more information.