Carjacking victim chases suspect after being attacked, held at fake gunpoint in South Los Angeles

Jose Reygoza says he can't believe it, but it's definitely on video.

The video comes from a street photojournalist who has been posting neighborhood crime issues on his Instagram account, @angeltookthepic.

Reygoza and his wife, Lina Paez, say the man pointed a weapon resembling a gun to Reygoza's head, trying to take their vehicle. Reygoza tried to fight off the suspect, but the man took off, with the carjacking victim chasing him on foot. This happened in spite of the man turning around and appearing to point the same weapon at Reygoza's direction.

The photojournalist, who only wants his first name used, Angel, was driving by when he saw the incident and began getting video.

"I heard the gun click, as if the guy was trying to fire," He said. "Thank God it didn't."

The suspect made his way back to Reygoza's car and took off with the stolen vehicle, which had the family's rent money, groceries and work tools inside.

LAPD officers from the 108th Street community station responded and told FOX 11 they have recovered the vehicle, but with nothing inside. They say they have detained a possible suspect and a replica handgun.

"Had it been a real weapon, that victim might have been killed" said one officer, off-camera.

Angel says he would do the same thing again, as he tried to showcase what's happening in South LA "every day." He'd like to organize a fundraiser for the Reygoza family, who were already struggling before this.

"I had to do something," recalled Reygoza. "Our livelihood was in that car, but really, it was about protecting my wife, when I saw that gun".