Caregiver accused of killing elderly woman in accidental shooting

A caregiver for an elderly woman was accused of accidentally shooting a gun while intoxicated, killing the woman, police said Saturday.

Officers were called to a Hemet home at about 1:35 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that an elderly woman had been shot, Hemet Police Lt.Michael Arellano said.

Police said the woman's caregiver, John Jowkar, 37, had been in the garage manipulating and disassembling several of his guns while intoxicated when one of them inadvertently fired off a shot that hit the woman.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but later died of her injuries.

Jowkar was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of being in possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence, being in possession of a loaded firearm and a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of an unregistered firearm.

He remained jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

