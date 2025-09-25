Cardi B's meet-and-greet at Long Beach record store sells out

Fresh off the release of her latest album and a pregnancy announcement, Cardi B will head outside right here in Los Angeles County.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is scheduled to have a meet-and-greet with some of her most loyal fans in Long Beach on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The event is being held at Fingerprints Music on Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. to promote her new album, "Am I the Drama?" that was released on Friday, Sept. 19.

In order to attend, fans were required to pre-order the CD on the Fingerprints Music website and are able to pick up their CDs at Thursday's event. Fans who put in pre-orders were automatically added to the meet-and-greet's guest list. Organizations said while she wouldn't be singing autographs, the event is set to offer a photo opportunity.

The music store is also hoping to have vinyls available for purchase at the event. Officials said the meet-and-greet is sold out.

She held a similar event at a Walmart in Houston on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Cardi B poses with a fan at the Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at Walmart on September 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the rapper first gained notoriety on the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip-Hop: New York." In 2017, she released her debut hit single "Bodak Yellow" that topped the Billboard charts. Since then, she's had five number one singles including "WAP" and "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Cardi B is set to headline the nationwide "Little Miss Drama Tour" that kicks off in February at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Feb. 11.

In addition, the rapper is expecting her fourth child with New England Patriots' wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

RELATED: Cardi B reveals she’s pregnant with fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs