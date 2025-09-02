Car wash workers robbed at gunpoint in Woodland Hills

The Brief Three armed and masked men robbed two car wash workers in Woodland Hills, taking a watch and pocketknife. The robbery has left the victims and residents of the typically quiet neighborhood feeling nervous and traumatized. No arrests have been made in the case, and the homeowner plans to replace the items stolen from his workers.



Two car wash workers were robbed at gunpoint Monday around noon by three masked men in Woodland Hills.

"The [workers] start running upstairs in my house and start yelling [that] there are people with guns, there are people with guns," the homeowner said.

According to the homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, the robbery took place outside his home Monday around 11:30 a.m. near Don Pio and Lopez.

Two workers were detailing his vehicle when a car drove by at least twice, then three people jumped out wearing hoodies and masks with guns drawn. The homeowner told FOX 11 the thieves took a watch and pocketknife from his workers. Then, he called 911, but as of Tuesday, no arrests had been made.

"It's a bit traumatizing for all of us," the homeowner said. "It made me realize I don't want to live in Woodland Hills anymore, because it's not the type of stress that's worth thinking about."

Residents across the neighborhood say the area is typically quiet.

"I walk the dog every day around 11 o’clock before it gets too hot," said Allison, a neighbor. "I [usually] feel really safe, but this makes me feel nervous."

"It's a nice family neighborhood," said Michael Jack. "You'd hope it would be safe. Disappointing to hear."

Last month, there was a home burglary about a half-mile from Monday’s incident. In that case, a surveillance video shows two burglars rushing off with a safe.

In recent weeks, residents across the San Fernando Valley have expressed their concerns over crime. In July in Encino, a well-known couple was shot and killed in their home by an intruder.

"If they come even near my house, they're going to be loaded with lead, and I won't think twice about it," one resident said Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in the robbery in Woodland Hills. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows any information is urged to call police.

The homeowner says he plans to buy replacement items for his workers who were robbed.

"I'm really hoping these people will get caught and it doesn't happen to anyone again," the homeowner said. "I don't think this type of people value life."