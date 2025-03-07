Car slams into group of cyclists handing out 'know your rights' cards in Boyle Heights

The Brief A hit-and-run driver crashed into a group of cyclists in Boyle Heights The cyclists said they were handing out "Red Cards" to undocumented community members when they were hit. The crash was caught on security video, showing one of the cyclists trying to stop the driver before they continued to drive right into them.



A hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights left four cyclists injured. The bikers say they tried to stop the woman behind the wheel, but she kept going.

They're also suspicious because they say they were handing out informational cards to undocumented community members when the crash happened.

Hit-and-run crash injures four cyclists

What we know:



The crash happened on Feb. 25, around 7:45 p.m. near Lorena and 6th streets in Boyle Heights, when they said the car came out of nowhere.

Security video shows cyclists being hit one after another from behind. At one point, one of the cyclists even gets in front of the car, trying to stop the driver, but they keep going.

The car eventually drove off, but they were able to get a picture of the license plate. They said the driver was a bald woman, and she had a cellphone in her hand during the crash.

Four cyclists were hurt. One of them suffered a head injury and spent the night in the hospital.

The group says they don't know why the crash happened, but wonder if it was related to what they were doing just before the incident.

‘Red cards’

Dig deeper:

Shortly before the crash, the group said they were handing out "Red Cards" to undocumented community members.

Red cards, also known as "Know Your Rights" cards, are cards that inform people of their rights, and what they should do if they're approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The Los Angeles Unified School District began distributing the cards to students after Donald Trump's executive order, allowing ICE agents to enter

What they're saying:

"We don't know if she saw us doing that and that triggered her, or if it was an accident. Maybe she didn't see us," said Daniel Flores. "Maybe she hates cyclists."

"I saw our other cyclist friend almost go up in the air, and I saw her just run right into him and he crashed onto her windshield," Nancy Lopez said.

Lopez said that the impact she made with the woman's car "ripped her mirror off her car and dented her car. You would think you would stop and be like ‘Oh my god, what did I hit,’ if she was distracted, but she went right back out and the she plowed, full speed again, right into another cyclist."

What's next:

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to FOX 11 that officers were called out for the hit-and-run but had no information on the investigation.