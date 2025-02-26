Boyle Heights hit-and-run sends victim flying into air; police search for driver

The Brief A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights. The LAPD shared video of the crash on Wednesday with the hope of identifying the car or driver. The driver has been in the hospital since Feb. 5.



Officers in Boyle Heights are searching for a driver who sent a man to the hospital after a devastating hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened earlier this month, but the Los Angeles Police Department released video of the crash on Wednesday with the hopes of identifying the car or the driver.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, near the intersection of 1st and Fresno streets in Boyle Heights.

The victim, who police identified only as a 49-year-old man, was crossing the street, when an SUV hit the man from behind.

The crash was caught on nearby security footage. In the video, the SUV, which officers say is a silver 1999-2004 Honda Odyssey, comes down 1st Street, hits the man from behind, and sends the man flying several feet into the air.

The driver then kept going.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital. Three weeks later and the man is still in critical condition.

What's next:

The LAPD is still investigating the crash and searching for the driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact detectives at 213-486-0760.