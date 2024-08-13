Car plows into Canoga Park dental office; no one injured

A car smashed through the front of a Canoga Park dental office Tuesday morning, and officials said no one was injured.

It happened just before 11 a.m., at WestCare Dental on Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The car was still in the building as of noon Tuesday. Videos from SkyFOX showed the car had appeared to go through the storefront's main window.

Police officers were seen in the parking lot of the strip, talking to some people.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash, according to LAPD. Officials are still investigating what led to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.