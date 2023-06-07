Car goes off 405 Freeway, crashes into Van Nuys homeless encampment

At least one person was hurt after a car went off the 405 Freeway and crashed into a Van Nuys homeless encampment, according to authorities.

It happened just after midnight on the Roscoe Boulevard on-ramp.

Authorities said the car went down the embankment and went down on its side.

Early reports indicate one person was trapped under the vehicle.

Video from the scene shows firefighters hauling one person up the hill and onto the roadway.

It's unknown how badly that person was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.