Car flips onto freeway in DTLA; 1 killed, 1 injured, driver arrested for DUI

One person was killed and another was injured after a car drove through a guard rail and flipped onto the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said the driver was headed northwest on Arcadia Street, when the car went through the intersection at N. Broadway and flipped to the ground below, near the 101 Freeway.

One of the passengers in the car was ejected during the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene. One other passenger was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Officers arrested the driver of the car under suspicion of DUI.

Police haven't identified anyone involved in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.