Car falls off parking garage in Downtown Los Angeles

An unlucky driver will need to find another way to get home after their car fell off a downtown Los Angeles parking garage on Friday the 13th.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call near South Figueroa Street and West 7th Street.

No one was taken to the hospital from the scene. Officials did not say if the car's owner/driver was at the scene when the vehicle dropped to the ground.

It is unknown how the car fell off the parking garage in the first place.

