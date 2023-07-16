Car falls off cliff into Glassell Park backyard

A driver escaped serious injury Sunday when a vehicle fell about 200 feet down a hillside and landed in the backyard of a home in the Glassell Park area of Los Angeles.

The vehicle came to rest at 2562 W. El Rosa Drive at about 2 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The patient was not trapped and was alert and conscious, Stewart said. There was no damage to the structure near where the car landed.

The individual in the car was being evaluated by paramedics, Stewart added. No other injuries were reported, she said.

It was unclear why the car went over the cliff.