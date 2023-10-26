Suspect tosses device under car before explosion in West LA

A fire erupted in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday.

Video shows a parked car - a Lexus - targeted and torched.

"[He] bent down, lit something, and threw it under the car, bust into flames, then about ten minutes later, it starts to explode," said Delisa F, who owns the car.

Security video from across the street appears to show a man on a bicycle.

He rides up, stops, ignites something under the car. You can see it flashing on video.

"It's a big boom. So I ran to the front door and looked out, saw fire, was like, ‘what in the world is happening?’ You know, when you put it all together at the end you're like, ‘this was a deliberate act.’ You're like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening in my neighborhood,'" a neighbor said.

Neighbors called 911 and local firefighters responded. It wasn't an electric car that just burst into flames by itself.

LAPD says it's investigating.

Neighbors here say it's the dirty work of an arsonist.

"He was standing there working on getting that fire lit for at least 15 seconds - so that was purely intentional. And I'm not sure what he used to light it, but it went up pretty fast," a witness said.

The fire destroyed the car, damaging a vehicle parked in the next base over.

But for the least, it's much more terrifying than that.

The burning car, the flames, all way too close to her home and her sleeping family.

"I'm extremely concerned, especially as you can see, our gas lines were right there next to the fire and that kind of caused further damage and a lot worse damage," Delisa said.

Then, after the fire, the man is seen getting back on his bicycle and riding off into the darkness as if nothing happened.

But for Delisa nd her family, the damage here is already done.



"We work from home. We don't do a lot of you know, my son goes to college online, so I don't understand how it could be targeted."