Car crashes into restaurant in Santa Fe Springs; 1 dead

The Brief A car crashed into a restaurant at Michael's Super Burgers in Los Angeles County. The crash killed at least one person, police say.



One person is dead after a car crashed into a restaurant in Los Angeles County.

The Whittier Police Department responded to a call of a crash at Michael's Super Burgers near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard a little before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5.

Police say the crash killed at least one person.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified what caused the crash. The deadly crash is under investigation.