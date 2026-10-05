Car crashes into restaurant in Santa Fe Springs; 1 dead
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a restaurant in Los Angeles County.
The Whittier Police Department responded to a call of a crash at Michael's Super Burgers near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard a little before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5.
Police say the crash killed at least one person.
What we don't know:
Officials have not specified what caused the crash. The deadly crash is under investigation.
The Source: This report referenced information provided by the Whittier Police Department and live pictures from SkyFOX.