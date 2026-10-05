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Car crashes into restaurant in Santa Fe Springs; 1 dead

By
FOX 11
Santa Fe Springs
Published October 5, 2026 3:38 PM PDT
Published October 5, 2026 3:38 PM PDT
1 dead after car crashes into restaurant
1 dead after car crashes into restaurant

1 dead after car crashes into restaurant

A deadly crash is under investigation in Santa Fe Springs, California. A car crashed into a restaurant near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard.

The Brief

    • A car crashed into a restaurant at Michael's Super Burgers in Los Angeles County.
    • The crash killed at least one person, police say.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a restaurant in Los Angeles County.

The Whittier Police Department responded to a call of a crash at Michael's Super Burgers near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard a little before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5. 

Police say the crash killed at least one person.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified what caused the crash. The deadly crash is under investigation.

The Source: This report referenced information provided by the Whittier Police Department and live pictures from SkyFOX.

Santa Fe SpringsLos Angeles County