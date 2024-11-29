Canyon Crest Fire interrupts Fontana families' Thanksgiving dinners

The Brief The Canyon Crest Fire has burned more than 250 acres after sparking on Thanksgiving. The flames spread quickly because of Santa Ana winds. Evacuations were issued for the order and later lifted.



Evacuation warnings in Fontana have been lifted after the Canyon Crest Fire burned more than 250 acres.

"It’s really frightening that in a second everything could be gone," said Cindy Gonzalez.

The fire ignited around 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, but Santa Ana winds caused it to spread quickly.

According to Gonzalez, her family was about to sit down for their turkey dinner when an evacuation warning was issued.

"We had already set the timer for dinner and [then] we didn’t even have an appetite," said Gonzalez. "We were loading the car, getting our papers ready. It was really scary."

Dozens of homeowners were told to pack up because of the warning. In cellphone video shared with FOX 11, firefighters can be seen in neighborhoods as the flames pushed closer.

"We got home and got our pets, because they were alone," said Alyssa Delarosa. "We already had our meal and everything, but it kind of ruined the mood."

Breezy conditions continued Friday as firefighters worked to build containment lines and look for hot spots.

As of late Friday afternoon, the fire had reached 254 acres and was 15 percent contained.

"On a day everyone was with their family, we’re really appreciative of the firefighters," said Gonzalez.

"What a way to end our Thanksgiving dinner," said Adriana Terrazas. "We’re just honestly thankful it didn’t reach any of the homes."