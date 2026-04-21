LAFD: Residents climb out window to escape fire in Canoga Park

The Brief A fire at a Canoga Park apartment building injured two people and displaced six residents early Tuesday morning. The blaze drew more than 80 firefighters to the scene on West Bryant Street, who successfully extinguished the flames in less than half an hour. LAFD’s Arson Section is currently investigating the cause of the fire, while the Red Cross assists the displaced victims.



A two-story apartment fire in Canoga Park sent two people to the hospital and left six others without a home early Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is now investigating the cause of the blaze as a potential arson.

What we know:

According to the LAFD, crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 20946 W. Bryant St. near Parthenia Street just after 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters discovered flames venting from the first floor of a garden-style apartment complex. It took a team of 83 firefighters exactly 28 minutes to knock down the fire, officials said.

Of the eight people assessed by paramedics at the scene, two were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additionally, six residents have been displaced due to the damage.

Officials have requested the Department of Building and Safety and the Department of Water and Power to evaluate the building's structural safety.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two people hospitalized are unknown.

Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

What's next:

The Red Cross has been mobilized to provide temporary housing and immediate needs for the six displaced individuals.

The investigation is ongoing.