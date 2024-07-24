Canoga Park 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint

The search is underway in Canoga Park on Wednesday for suspects who authorities believe are part of a criminal crew that has been targeting businesses in the San Fernando Valley.

It was around 3:40 a.m. when four masked men in a red Hyundai are caught on surveillance video pulling up in front of the 7-Eleven on Saticoy and Fallbrook.

Three of the suspects jump out, with the getaway driver remaining in the car.

One of those men, armed with what police say was an assault-style rifle, storms the 7-Eleven, pointing the gun at the clerk and demanding money while the two others began stealing cigarettes, alcohol, BuzzBallz, and even bottles of water and Gatorade.

"I'm scared. Like they had like a AK-47, like a machine gun. So I'm scared. Scared," the clerk recalled.

Thankfully, that clerk was not hurt, although at one point the suspects did threaten them, telling him not to call the police or else.

He wisely waited for them to take off again in the red Hyundai, and then called the police.

The case is now being investigated by the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division.