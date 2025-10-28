Can never have too much Dodger gear, fans in Inland Empire say amid World Series run
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Plenty of Dodger blue throughout the Inland Empire, and many of those fans are heading for the Dodger Clubhouse store in Rancho Cucamonga.
"You can never have enough Dodger wear!" said one man with eight shirts. No, he's not changing outfits mid-game, but looking for "the lucky" shirt to wear during the game.
There were people buying stuff for their kids, even their dogs. "We have different shirts for each of our dogs," said one owner, who plans to watch the game at home with the pack.
But one very excited fan told us her son had just gotten her tickets for her first Dodger game ever. Of course, she had to get some gear to wear.
By the way, they also have Day of the Dead Dodger wear, but those seem to be flying out of the store. "Never enough Dodger wear," says one excited fan.
One thing everyone we talked to has plenty of... spirit, lots of it. Go Dodgers!