Camp Pendleton Marine charged with cyberstalking multiple Torrance women

One active-duty Marine has been arrested for allegedly cyberstalking multiple women in Torrance in what officials called a "sextortion" campaign.

Johao Miguel Chavarri, 25, has been charged with stalking. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton and is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles Wednesday.

According to the Justice Department, Chavarri used to live in Torrance and is accused of creating online accounts to stalk, harass, and threaten multiple women, "with ties" to Torrance. The criminal complaint alleges that Chavarri, under the online name "Michael Frito," would demand women send him sexually explicit photos or videos of themselves, threatening to publish other inappropriate photos or videos of the women online or distribute them to friends, families or employers if they didn't comply.

Officials say in some cases exchanges like this continued for over a year. Chavarri allegedly sent one Instagram message to multiple women saying he would spend his "whole life ruining" their lives. He's also accused of creating fake social media accounts mimicking the names of his victims, using them to send harassing messages to the women's family and friends.

If convicted, Chavarri faces up to five years in prison. The FBI continues to investigate the case.

