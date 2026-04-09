U.S. Marine from Southern California killed in North Carolina stabbing

article

The Brief Lance Cpl. Daniel Montano, 21, was killed during an incident in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sunday. Police are looking for a person of interest described as a man male wearing a pink shirt and a denim jacket. Montano’s family has started a fundraiser to help with expenses following the sudden loss of the Camp Lejeune-based Marine.



An Inland Empire family is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Lance Cpl. Daniel Montano after authorities said he was stabbed to death in North Carolina.

What we know:

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to reports of multiple fights in the downtown area around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 5.

Two men were stabbed in the incident, including Montano. He was taken to an area hospital where he died the next day.

Wilmington police investigators released photos of a person of interest in hopes someone can help identify and locate him. He was described as a male with a medium build, wearing a light-colored fleece-lined denim jacket, light-colored denim pants, a pink shirt, and white sneakers with blue and red accents. He was also wearing what appeared to be a dark blue head covering with long hair extending from underneath, authorities said.

Anyone who was in downtown Wilmington from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. on April 5 is asked to contact Wilmington police.

‘Deeply loved by his family’

What they're saying:

His family explained that Montano was assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

"He was not only dedicated to his country, but also deeply loved by his family. To us, he was more than a Marine — he was a son, a brother, and someone who brought so much light into our lives," his family wrote on GoFundMe.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation.

What you can do:

"Losing Daniel so suddenly has left our family heartbroken and unprepared for the emotional and financial burden that comes with this tragedy," his family added.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.