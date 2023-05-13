Camarillo woman arrested for allegedly causing Thousand Oaks crash

A Camarillo woman was arrested Friday for allegedly using her car to cause a collision in Thousand Oaks, and threatening another witness with a handgun.

The crash happened back on April 27, on Ventu Park Road at Highway 101, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told law enforcement that the driver of a black sedan used her car "in an aggressive manner," which led to the victim losing control of their vehicle, and causing a crash.

Other witnesses said the driver, later identified as Sabrina Bolds, brandished a handgun at witnesses before driving away in the black sedan.

SUGGESTED: Woman hit and killed by school bus in La Puente

Officials said they were able to identify Bolds using security camera footage, and arrested her at her Camarillo home on Friday, May 12.

Bolds is being held on $100,000 bail, and faces charges of assault by means lively to produce great bodily injury and drawing or exhibiting an imitation firearm. Bolds is scheduled to be arraigned on May 16.