Longtime Camarillo mayor Mike Morgan killed in crash, wife severely injured

Mike Morgan, a former mayor of Camarillo and a longtime city councilman, died in a traffic collision Tuesday. He was 77-years-old.

His wife Donna was severely injured. Details surrounding the crash were not immediately released.

The City of Camarillo announced his death in a statement posted online saying in part, "Mike will always be remembered for his leadership and devotion to Camarillo. Mike Moragn spent many years serving our community in both an elected capacity and several nonprofit and church-related activities."

Morgan served on the city council for 38 years and served six terms as mayor.

According to the city, Morgan was first elected in 1980.

He was born in Vernon, Texas in 1947 and has been living in Camarillo since 1961. He graduated from Camarillo High School, then attended Ventura College and Cal State Long Beach where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. He then received a Master's Degree in Public Administration from USC.