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Crash investigation underway in Camarillo

By
Published  March 25, 2026 3:42pm PDT
Camarillo
FOX 11
article

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating a crash in Camarillo on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 

What we know:

The crash occurred on Las Posas Road between Laguna and Hueneme roads. 

In a social media post, CHP Ventura encouraged commuters to use alternative routes. 

What we don't know:

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will update this article as more information becomes available. 

The Source: This story was written with information from California Highway Patrol's social media account from its Ventura office. 

CamarilloCrime and Public Safety