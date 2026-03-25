Crash investigation underway in Camarillo
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CAMARILLO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating a crash in Camarillo on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
What we know:
The crash occurred on Las Posas Road between Laguna and Hueneme roads.
In a social media post, CHP Ventura encouraged commuters to use alternative routes.
What we don't know:
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will update this article as more information becomes available.
The Source: This story was written with information from California Highway Patrol's social media account from its Ventura office.