Crash investigation underway in Camarillo

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The California Highway Patrol was investigating a crash in Camarillo on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

The crash occurred on Las Posas Road between Laguna and Hueneme roads.

In a social media post, CHP Ventura encouraged commuters to use alternative routes.

What we don't know:

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will update this article as more information becomes available.