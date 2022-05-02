3 wanted in Camarillo attempted kidnapping

Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Camarillo.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, it happened near the 99 Cents Only store located at 301 Arneill Road on April 29.

Responding deputies found the victim at the scene. The victim told police she was walking near Barry Street at North Glenn Drive when she was approached by a light blue/gray SUV.

A woman inside the SUV started talking to the victim and coerced her to approach the SUV, police said. That's when the woman tried to grab the victim's hand and told her to get in the car, the victim told police.

The young teen was able to get away.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2020 or newer light blue/gray Cadillac or GMC SUV with a Michigan license plate.

The driver is described as a heavy-set man in his late 20's or early 30s with a black beard, black buzzed hair, and wearing a black shirt. The woman in the passenger seat who tried to grab the girl is described as a woman between the ages of 40-and 50, with black hair and wearing a black shirt. The third suspect who was seated in the back of the SUV was a man wearing a white shirt.

Residents in the area who have home surveillance cameras are asked to check and see if they caught the incident on video. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camarillo Police Department at 805-388-5114.



