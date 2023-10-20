California’s tallest Christmas tree arrives at Citadel Outlets

A Southland holiday season tradition took shape in the city of Commerce at the Citadel Outlets.

On Friday morning, a semi-truck delivered California’s tallest, fresh-cut Christmas tree to the outlet mall following a three-day journey from Mt. Shasta. A short time after its arrival, the tree was meticulously hoisted upright with the help of an expert crew and a crane. The white fir tree is 115 feet tall, officials said.

Later this year, tens of thousands of lights and ornaments will decorate the tree through the holiday season in the mall’s center court.

Santa Claus even made the trip from the North Pole for the highly-anticipated event.

"I think the one that they have here is absolutely marvelous," Mr. Claus said. "I think this year more than ever, we need that Christmas spirit."

The official lighting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11. Click here for updates on the tree lighting ceremony.