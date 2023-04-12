California's super bloom visible from space

article

Vibrant super blooms now coat some California deserts and hillsides, due in large part to historic rains that inundated the Golden State during the winter months.

Spring is in full effect and dazzling displays of wildflowers crescendo across the state, from Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Southern California to Mount Tamalpais State Park in the Bay Area.

The burst of color is so intense in San Luis Obispo County that you can see the super bloom from space.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Images from NASA's Operational Land Imager-2 show the desert blooming in Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 6, 2023. (NASA)

NASA recently released satellite images of how vibrant the super bloom at Carrizo Plain National Monument looked from outer space.

The images show the open grassland dense with super blooms in hues of purple and yellow.

In California, super blooms happen about once in a decade in a given area, and they have been occurring less frequently with the drought, but 2017 and 2019 proved that the phenomenon could really happen at any time - and that time is apparently now.

FOX 11 also contributed to the report.