Californians with underlying health conditions can receive vaccine as soon as March 15

California health officials say starting March 15 COVID-19 vaccines can be provided to anyone aged 16-64 with severe underlying health conditions.

Underlying health conditions include cancer, chronic pulmonary disease, heart conditions or kidney disease, which put people at risk of severe illness or death if they contract the virus.

The new guidance also allows vaccinations for people with developmental or severe disabilities that leave that at high-risk if they are infected.

State health officials notified COVID-19 vaccine providers of the adjusted guidelines on Friday.

The state already allows vaccinations for anyone aged 65 or over regardless of health condition. When the new eligibility takes effect March 15, the number of Californians overall who will be eligible to receive a vaccine will increase to 19 million.

To date, over 5 million doses have been administered across California. The current vaccines require each person to receive two doses, spaced three to four weeks apart.

This announcement comes as California leaders work on a way to safely reopen schools.

As vaccines rollout across the nation Los Angeles is facing a shortage. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced earlier this week that the city has exhausted its supply of 1st-dose Moderna vaccines; resulting in the closure of Dodger Stadium and four other city vaccination sites.

The mayor says Los Angeles simply isn’t receiving enough vaccines.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also announced they will be expanding their list of eligible residents to receive a vaccine. Those in the next tier include teachers, school workers, those working in food and agriculture, transportation workers and emergency workers and officers.

Garcetti expressed the concern that these groups can only be vaccinated if the city receives its supply.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the age range was from 16- 46, but a corrected version of the guidance shows the age range to be 16- 64.

