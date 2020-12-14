California woman who participated in vaccine trial urges others to 'roll up their sleeves'

A northern California woman, who was one of the coronavirus vaccine trial participants, says she was happy to do her part to help stop the spread.

"If enough of us are vaccinated, eventually, in time we will be able to beat this thing," said Gabriela Dominguez of Sacramento. "But if there aren't enough of us, there is no point."

The 51-year-old Dominguez received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine this fall.

Now, she's urging others to "roll up their sleeves" and get the vaccine once it's available.

Dominguez says she's pretty sure she received the actual COVID-19 vaccine and not the placebo because she experienced a fever and other symptoms.