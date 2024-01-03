California woman brought guns and 'down payment' to meet 'hitman,' have husband killed in bitter divorce

A California equestrian whose bitter divorce threatened to end her lavish West Coast lifestyle pleaded guilty to a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting her wealthy, estranged husband in a surprise plea deal, according to local media.

San Diego police arrested Tatyana Remley, 42, in August after she brought three guns and a stack of money as a "down payment" to meet a man she allegedly thought she could hire to kill her husband, Mark, 58, prosecutors alleged in the criminal complaint over the summer.

Tatyana Remley is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband and illegally carrying a loaded handgun around San Diego. (Tatyana Remley/Facebook)

That man was an undercover detective.

She pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of solicitation to commit murder and carrying an unregistered gun in exchange for a sentence of less than four years in prison, a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Another gun-related charge was dismissed as part of the deal, and the judge immediately sentenced Remley to three years and eight months in state prison.

Tatyana Remley had been held without bail in the Las Colinas Detention Facility since Aug. 2.

The couple maintained a glamorous online presence – with Remley's Facebook profile packed with images of her posing on horseback, lounging in designer shoes and swimwear at the side of a pool, and beaming next to high-end sports cars.

Despite the couple's troubles, photos appear to show Tatyana Remley has her estranged husband's name tattooed with a heart on her hip. (Tatyana Remley/Facebook)

Some images show a tattoo of her estranged husband's name and a heart on her hip.

But the couple filed for divorce on July 11.

Her husband previously claimed to local media that the equestrian had offered his own friend $2 million to kill him – and separately lit their house on fire.

And the local paper The Coast news, citing court documents in the divorce case, reported that she had been seeking payments of $15,000 a month, down from her marital allowance of $50,000, to cover her expenses of $12,000.

Tatyana Remley, right, is accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband Mark, left. (Tatyana Remley/Facebook)

The divorce filing also reportedly alleged Mark Remley once held a gun to his wife's head and chased her around their $5 million California home with a knife on another occasion.

Before the couple's marriage soured, they reportedly took part in a pair of expensive business ventures that failed.

First was "Valinar," a $10 million series of horse shows at the Del Mar Fairgrounds that flubbed after its first four performances in 2013, according to FOX 5. The second was a luxury Solana Beach cycling studio that abruptly shut down in 2016, surprising its members.