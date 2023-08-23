California woman 1st tourist to be ID'd in Maui

article

A California woman was the first tourist identified by officials as a victim of the deadly Maui fires.

Theresa Cook, 72, of Sacramento was staying in a hotel in Lahaina and was scheduled to fly home on August 9, one day after the fire started, according to a Facebook post by her daughter. Cook’s daughter said her mother fled on foot and then went missing. Maui County authorities announced Cook's death on Thursday.

Authorities have placed the current death toll at 115.

Officials have identified 43 victims and released the names of about half as of Wednesday.

The wildfires, which broke out on Aug. 8 in Maui, were Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster and the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.